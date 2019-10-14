|
Thomas "Bicycle Tom" Steinfort
Menasha - Thomas E. Steinfort, lovingly known as "Bicycle Tom," passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Neenah to the late Christopher and Bessie Steinfort on June 5, 1925 and lived his life in the Neenah/Menasha area. After graduating from Neenah High School, Tom enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II, stationed in the Marianas Islands. After four years of service, he returned home where he married Carol Stinski. Together they had four children.
Tom loved being outdoors. He could be found many days visiting with his friends at Jefferson Park. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and spent many years volunteering with his good friend, Elmer Kuchenbecker for Sturgeons for Tomorrow. Tom was his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's biggest fan when it came to their athletics. He was partial to country music and was a member of the American Legion in Menasha. In 2011 he was able to participate in the Old Glory Honor Flight and couldn't have been more proud.
Tom is survived by his four daughters: Susan (John) Sokolowski; Peggy Langkau; Kris (Jeff) Roth; and Jan (Mike) Gustman; his grandchildren: Laurie (Dave) Rataj; Sari (Dan) Kersten; Kami Van Handel; Justin Langkau and special friend Ashley; Brad Langkau and special friend Angel; Jenny (Nick) Heineman; Jeremy (Rachael) Gustman; Tyler Gustman; and Hallie Gustman; as well as by 13 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Audrey Cannon; and sisters-in-law: Mary Steinfort; Sally Gustman; and Bonnie Stinski. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; their dog, Chloe; and by sisters, brothers, and in-laws.
A memorial service for Tom will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 3:00 P.M. until the hour of service, which will be followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Tom's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019