|
|
Thomas Urban Titulaer, 76, of De Pere, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. This seems perfectly fitting as being surrounded by family is what he loved most. Because of his strong faith, we find comfort in knowing that Tom was joyfully welcomed into heaven.
Tom was a man with a servant's heart. After graduating high school, Tom served in the army as a Private First Class and was honorably discharged in 1970. He then served his community: 5 years as a De Pere Police Officer and then 26 years on the Green Bay Fire Department. Tom (TT) retired from the fire department as captain. While firefighting, Tom also owned a restaurant in Shawano, WI and happily served others for 15 years.
But Tom's highest ranking and greatest honor was that of being a dad and grandpa. Spending time and making memories with his children meant more to him than anything. Whether it was teaching them to fish, taking them for boat rides, popcorn fights in the car, or just gathering for a family dinner, he always wanted to spend time with his family. Tom led by example and taught his children how to be great friends to each other and loving parents to their children. He also taught them the importance of working hard and having fun. Tom had a witty sense of humor and a zest for pulling pranks.
When grandchildren came along, the size of this man's already big heart grew even bigger and the smile never left his face. He enjoyed reading with his grandchildren, attending their sporting events and just being together. It was often the simple activities he enjoyed most, like wrestling and rough-housing (he got such a kick out of letting them think they could beat Grandpa). Grandpa T was always there and ALWAYS had mints for the kids. There was no shortage of love in Tom's heart for his family.
The lives Tom touched extended well beyond his family and those he served. So many people called him a friend. Tom loved to talk! He enjoyed sharing his faith and finding a special way to touch people's lives. Tom was constantly thinking of others and greeted everyone with a smile. Everywhere he went, Tom seemed to find a familiar face. He touched so many lives in his 76 years on earth and his legacy will live on in those he impacted. He is deeply missed and will be forever loved. He is simply "the best!"
Tom is survived by his five children: Brian (Andrea) Titulaer, Lorrie (Scott) Morgan, Tara (Ben) Gerl, Penny (Ellery) Beich, and Christina (Jeremy) Renz; his grandchildren: Reed and McKenna Titulaer, Dacotah, Coleton and Shelbi Morgan, Hudson Gerl, Jaela, Kinnley and Ellery Beich Jr. "LJ", Jordyn and Jaxen Renz; former spouse and friend, Karen (George) Titulaer; his siblings: Barbara (wife of the late Dr. Richard Titulaer), Mary (Leon) Scray, Alice (Lee) Roffers, Jean (Dick) Hutjens, Janet (Jim "Barney") McVey, Jerry Titulaer, Margo (Dick) Robertson, Janet (wife of the late Mike Titulaer), John (Deb) Titulaer, Theresa Berger (special friend, Doug Walton), nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Mary (Kane) Titulaer, his brothers Dr. Richard Titulaer, Mike Titulaer and Dan Titulaer, his nephew Jared Hutjens and grandson Trey Renz.
Family and friends may call Wednesday, August 7th from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Ln, Green Bay. Service will be held from 4:00pm - 4:45pm with full military honors to follow. A celebration dinner will be hosted at The Rite Place, 1580 Bellevue St., Green Bay, immediately following service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff from Aurora at Home Hospice, Aurora Hospital ICU and Med/Surg units, and Rennes Health and Rehab Center - De Pere.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to Aug. 4, 2019