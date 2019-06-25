|
Thomas (Tom) Vander Zanden
Green Bay - Thomas (Tom) Vander Zanden, age 94, a lifelong resident of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on September 4, 1924 to the late George and Emma (Germiat) Vander Zanden. Tom served his country as a fighter pilot for the 2517 Army Air-Force during WWII. On October 19, 1946 he married Marifrances Fleming and she preceded him in death on December 21, 1984. He trained as a watchmaker and gemologist and was VP and co-owner of Vander Zanden Jewelers in Green Bay. On March 22, 1986 Tom married Marlene Schneider, and together they shared over 33 years of marriage. Tom played racquetball when younger and was an avid golfer, skier, bridge player, fisherman, camper and enjoyed many travels throughout the world. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marlene; children; Peter (Jenny) Vander Zanden, Anne (Jim) Van Pee, Ginger (Wayne) Micksch and Ellen (Mark) Anderson, step children; Karen (Roger) Hellenbrand, Gary (Barbara) Schneider and Katie (Lester) Freund, grandchildren; Scott (Lori), Steve (Heather), Molly (Brent), Dan Simmons, Jacob (Brenda), Emmalee, Bill (Michele), Paul (Sonja), Katie (Matt), Max (Maureen), Mitch (Kalin) and Molly (Ryan), step grandchildren; Jessica (Jeff), Aaron (Darcy), David (Breanna), Rebekah (Matt) and Elizabeth (James), and 30 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law; Larry DeGroot, Marcia Boler, Diane Kramer, Dennis (Sandy) Birkholz, Richard (Mary Kay) Birkholz, Mike Birkholz, Debbie Gegare, Susan Anderson, Audrey Fleming as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Tom in death are his parents, brothers; Robert, Norbert and John, sister, Jeanne De Groot, grandchildren; Maureen Anderson and Lindsay Simmons, his first wife, Marifrances (Fleming) Vander Zanden and her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Fleming. Also preceding him in death, are his mother- and father-in-law, Rawley and Irene Birkholz, brothers- and sisters-in-law; Betty (Robert) Browne, Celine (Robert) Anderson, Larry Fleming, Jerome Fleming, Wayne Birkholz and Douglas Boler.
Family and friends may visit at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Drive, Allouez, on Friday, June 28, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Bob Kabat officiating. Full military honors will follow the mass, and burial will be in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Tom's name to the Fr. Allouez Catholic School of Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019