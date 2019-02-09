Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas VanLanen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas VanLanen


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas VanLanen Obituary
Thomas Van Lanen

Black Creek - Thomas "Tom" A. Van Lanen, 57, of Black Creek, passed away Friday morning, February 8, 2019 following a year-long battle with cancer. He was born June 27, 1961, son of Ruth (Philipsen) Van Lanen and the late Alvin Van Lanen.

Tom graduated from Seymour High School.

Following high school he began his construction career, having built many homes over the years. He owned and operated Wescott Lake Tavern in Pound. He was currently working with M.R. Neubert Construction.

Tom enjoyed hunting and was a proud member of the Itching Post Deer Camp, hunted rabbits with his beagles, going fishing, and having a cold PBR with the tab turned to the right. He also enjoyed watching Packer games, NASCAR races, and fulfilled his lifelong dream of attending a race in 2018.

He is survived by his significant other, Connie Pedersen; daughters: Ricki (Jeff) Wagner and Dakota Van Lanen; mother, Ruth; grandchildren: Emily and Kyle Wagner; Connie's children: Trevor and Kailee (Brandon); three sisters: Judy (Chris Wagner) Sigl, Joan (Steve) Cerveny, and Janet (Dennis) Kohn; one brother, Pat (Karen) Van Lanen, Seymour; and sister-in-law, Ginger Van Lanen-Acken. He is further survived by Connie's family, an aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

In addition to his father, Alvin, Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating.

Online condolences for Tom's family may be at expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Special thanks to Green Bay Oncology, 4th Floor medical staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and to Affinity Hospice (especially Kris) for the wonderful care given to Tom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.