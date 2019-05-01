Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Thomas "Bucky" Wennesheimer Sr.


De Pere - Thomas "Rocky" Eugene Wennesheimer Sr., 77, De Pere, peacefully passed away April 29, 2019. He was born September 23, 1941 to the late William "Bucky" & Ada Wennesheimer.

Tom was the type of person that if you needed help, he was always there, whether it being the planning, doing, or supervising. Rocky served the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1958 - 1960. From 1976 - 1978 he owned Rocky's Pub in Duck Creek. He spent 36 years working in the Trade before retiring.

He is survived by his brother Dennis (MaryJo) Wennesheimer, his son; Thomas Wennesheimer Jr., daughters; Debra Tweedale, Theresa (Russ) Norman, Kaycee (Steve) Cook, son; Jason (Lyndsay) Ayres, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George and sisters; Sandra and Valery.

Private services were held.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019
