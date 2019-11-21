|
Thomas Woosencraft
Green Bay, formerly of Pulaski - Thomas Woosencraft, 84, Green Bay and formerly of Pulaski, passed away peacefully with family at his side and was joyfully reunited with his sweetheart, Donna, Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019. The son of Emlyn "Curly" and Angeline (Charles) Woosencraft was born March 29, 1935, in Green Bay and was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School. Tom earned his Bachelor of Business from UW-Madison in 1957.
On April 4, 1959, he married Donna Van Dreel at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple made their home and raised their family in Pulaski, and moved to Door County after their retirement, where they enjoyed visits from family and friends. Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an amazing grandpa.
Along with his father, Tom owned and operated Woosencraft Chevrolet in Pulaski for many years. He enjoyed socializing with his customers and employees. After selling the dealership, Tom went on to become a Wealth Advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services.
Tom and Donna were avid boaters and members of the Green Bay Yacht Club for several years. He enjoyed golfing with "the guys" on a regular basis. Tom was quite a character. He always had a smile on his face and a story or joke to tell.
Survivors include his children: Peter Woosencraft, Abrams, Greg (Kathy) Woosencraft, St. Charles, MO, Ann Woosencraft-Keeler, Slinger, Jane (Kyle) Weller, Wauconda, IL; nine grandchildren: David, Amy (David), and Anna (Michael), Lauren and Tyler, Summer and Savannah, Jack and Natalie; two great granddaughters: Nicole and Camille; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, on December 16, 2018, a daughter-in-law, Elaine Woosencraft; his parents, Emlyn "Curly" and Angeline Woosencraft; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law. Frank and Edna VanDreel.
Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Private burial will take place in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019