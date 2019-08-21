|
Thomas Zwaschka
Orlando, FL - Thomas Zwaschka, 58, passed away due to an illness, on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1960, in Green Bay to Leo and Mary Sandra (Collard) Zwaschka.
Tom graduated from Bay Port High School, Class of 1978. He served his country for four years after high school. Tom first served in the Army followed by two years in the Navy. Upon his discharge, he returned to Green Bay and attended both EMT and Paramedic school. Tom was then employed by County Rescue Services. He was then employed as a firefighter paramedic, saving many peoples lives until his retirement.
Tom later moved to Florida and worked many different jobs at Disney World. His last job was a bus driver for the City of Orlando. He loved Disney World and really enjoyed Star Wars and Mickey bars. Tom always said he wanted to retire and be a greeter at Disney World. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the beach. He also loved the Green Bay Packers.
Tom's wife and stepdaughters were his life and they made him so very happy.
He is survived by his wife, Miguelina; three stepdaughters, Albelina Reyes Gomez, Darlina Reyes, and Midarlin Reyes Gomez; his mother, Mary Sandra Zwaschka; his siblings, Mike (Teri) Zwaschka, Julie (Mark) Priewe, Shari (Dan) Priewe, Dan (Minda) Zwaschka, Rick (Kim Martens) Zwaschka, and Gary Zwaschka; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Leo Zwaschka.
Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.) from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 23. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Bergstadt officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019