Thongdy Sisavath Obituary
Thongdy Sisavath

Green Bay - Thongdy Sisavath, 83, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

He is survived by four children, Sam Sisavath, Toumkahn Burke, Sisouk Sisavath, Thongphout Sisavath; and eight grandchildren, Thailor Rabideau, Amber Rabideau, Jacob Rabideau, Sophia Sisavath, Amilee Burke, Kate Burke, Sabella Sisavath and Toyt Sisavath.

Visitation will take place at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
