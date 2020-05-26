|
Dr. Tian You Hu
Oneida - Dr. Tian You Hu, a loving father and husband, passed peacefully from this world on May 22, 2020 after a brave, month-long battle with COVID-19. He was 71.
Tian was born on Jan 23, 1949 in Enping, China. Following the Cultural Revolution in China, he studied at Zhongshan University and then completed his PhD at the University of Pittsburgh. Tian was a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for over 25 years, from 1990 to his retirement in 2016. He was a lifelong scholar, read widely and was actively writing research papers up until his illness.
Tian was a simple man, and embodied gratitude and wisdom. He did not care for things like money or power but treated everyone with respect regardless of their status in life and gave without expecting anything in return. He let things go, forgave easily and looked outward at life. He found great joy and honor in fatherhood and made every sacrifice to give his children a better life. Like all immigrants, he survived grueling physical and mental challenges to come to the US and provide for his family and achieved a life beyond his wildest dreams.
He is reunited with his father, Hu Jie Yu; mother, Zheng Feng Chun; and elder brother, Hu Tian Xi. He is survived and missed by his wife of 37 years, Bao Qin He; eldest daughter, Lori Hu; and youngest son, Alex Hu.
In his memory, his family in the future will establish the Dr. Tian You Hu Memorial Scholarship to support aspiring students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Online condolences may be posted here: https://www.facebook.com/1301194/posts/10103226874110224/?d=n
A memorial service will be held over Zoom on Thursday May 28, 2020 for family, friends and colleagues to share their memories. Immediate family will be present at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302.
•Chinese portion: 10 AM Central Time / 11 PM China Time
•English portion: 1 PM Central Time
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020