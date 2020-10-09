Tiffany Kools
Milwaukee - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Tiffany. Tiffany Midnight Kools, age 28, passed away on October 1st, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI. She was born on April 11th, 1992 to Scott Kools and Sara Rudesill in Green Bay, WI.
Tiffany will be remembered for her bright personality that would fill a room, along with her beautiful smile. One of the best moments in her life was the birth of her daughter Jayla. She adored Jayla and wholeheartedly wanted all the best for her. Tiffany mostly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She had an amazing sense of adventure, a passion for new experiences and loved traveling. Tiffany had a big heart and would often spend her free time helping others. Tiffany inspired all who knew of her story to live their lives to the fullest, and she will be missed dearly. "Love you to the moon and back."
Tiffany is survived by her daughter, Jayla; Parents: Scott Kools and Sara Rudesill; Brothers: Drew (Leslie) Hill and Patrick Kools; Special cousin, Ashley (Mario) Gomez; niece, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A public visitation will be from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.foxcitiesfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.