Tim Jandrin
Green Bay - Timothy Jandrin, 53, a Green Bay resident passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1967 in Green Bay Wisconsin to Darrell and Dottie Jandrin. Tim was a 1985 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School.
Tim was blessed with a great sense of humor. His grand smile and his talent to make everyone feel special will always be remembered.
Tim was an extraordinary father. His daughter Kalanai is his pride and joy and his #1 priority. He made sure she had wonderful childhood memories whether that be playing a competitive game of tennis, rocking out on Rock Band or the numerous trips up north sitting around the fire and spending way too much time on the water. She will long remember and cherish all of these memories.
Tim loved to work on home improvement projects. He was a perfectionist and took so much pride in a job well done. He spent countless hours helping his family and friends with all kinds of projects. We can all look around our homes and see his work. Those projects and improvements will be memories that we can look at every day and be reminded of Tim's talent and his willingness to help out.
Growing up just blocks away from Lambeau Field, Tim was an avid Packers Fan. He attended almost every home game with his brother Todd. He also took pride in being a favorite Uncle and spending time with his nieces and nephews, especially Wes and John. He took his role in their lives seriously, but the time they spent together was fun and memorable. He took the time to play video games, guitar, toss the football around, play hoops, fish, go tubing and spent hours riding ATVs. So many belly laughs - that's how everyone will remember Timmy.
Tim is survived by his daughter Kalanai, his father Darrell Jandrin and Monya "Mum." He is survived by his siblings, Lori (David) Mogan, Renee (Bill) Landry, Todd Jandrin and Todd's finance Kim, Scott (Lisa) Jandrin. Nieces and Nephews, Amie and Wes, Dustin and Megan, Alex and Hannah, and Sara and John. Special friends Craig VanRite and Mike Williams.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dottie Jandrin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 4 pm to 6 pm. A private family service will follow. Facial coverings as well as social distancing will be required. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
