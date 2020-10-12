1/1
Tim Jandrin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tim Jandrin

Green Bay - Timothy Jandrin, 53, a Green Bay resident passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1967 in Green Bay Wisconsin to Darrell and Dottie Jandrin. Tim was a 1985 graduate of Ashwaubenon High School.

Tim was blessed with a great sense of humor. His grand smile and his talent to make everyone feel special will always be remembered.

Tim was an extraordinary father. His daughter Kalanai is his pride and joy and his #1 priority. He made sure she had wonderful childhood memories whether that be playing a competitive game of tennis, rocking out on Rock Band or the numerous trips up north sitting around the fire and spending way too much time on the water. She will long remember and cherish all of these memories.

Tim loved to work on home improvement projects. He was a perfectionist and took so much pride in a job well done. He spent countless hours helping his family and friends with all kinds of projects. We can all look around our homes and see his work. Those projects and improvements will be memories that we can look at every day and be reminded of Tim's talent and his willingness to help out.

Growing up just blocks away from Lambeau Field, Tim was an avid Packers Fan. He attended almost every home game with his brother Todd. He also took pride in being a favorite Uncle and spending time with his nieces and nephews, especially Wes and John. He took his role in their lives seriously, but the time they spent together was fun and memorable. He took the time to play video games, guitar, toss the football around, play hoops, fish, go tubing and spent hours riding ATVs. So many belly laughs - that's how everyone will remember Timmy.

Tim is survived by his daughter Kalanai, his father Darrell Jandrin and Monya "Mum." He is survived by his siblings, Lori (David) Mogan, Renee (Bill) Landry, Todd Jandrin and Todd's finance Kim, Scott (Lisa) Jandrin. Nieces and Nephews, John and Sara, Amie and Wes, Dustin and Megan, Alex and Hannah. Special friends Craig Van Rite and Mike Williams.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dottie Jandrin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 4 pm to 6 pm. A private family service will follow. Facial coverings as well as social distancing will be required. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved