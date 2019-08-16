|
Dr. Tim Pease, 73, passed away on August 15th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1945 to William and Irene (Moran) Pease, the fifth of six children. He graduated from Rosemont High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. When he left the service, he met his wife, Andrea (Ochs) and they were married in 1970. He grew his signature mustache on their honeymoon and wore it until the very end. He went on to get his Bachelor of Science in Business at the University of Minnesota, then his Doctorate from the Illinois College of Optometry. In 1976, he and Andrea moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin to start a private optometry practice and a family. Their daughter Amy was born in 1978, followed by their daughter Sarah in 1981.
Tim had a wide range of talents and interests, most of all boating, camping, fishing and hunting. He loved to tinker and tell stories, and was famous for his "toxic dump" breakfast. Most of all, he will be remembered for his unparalleled generosity and hospitality. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea, daughter Amy, son-in-law Justin Kruger, granddaughters Rose and Lola Kruger, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Cass Crockatt, granddaughter Cleo Crockatt and grandson Coleman Crockatt, brothers Martin, Dennis and Gerald Pease; sister Jan Volk, their significant others, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathy.
A farewell party to honor him will be held at the Pease family home in De Pere on Sunday, August 25th. Guests may come to call from 10 am to 2 pm, with a memorial service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network via http://support.pancan.org/goto/timpease
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019