Timothy Allan Morris
Green Bay - Timothy Allan Morris, 55, of Green Bay, WI and formerly of St. Joseph, IL, died Saturday December 7, 2019. He was born June 23, 1964 to the late George W. "Bill" Morris and the late Glenda M. Morris in Champaign, IL. Tim was a graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High and served in the US Army based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a Chinook helicopter mechanic; receiving the Army Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Service."
Most recently, Tim was working and living in Green Bay for ToolPro and Simon's Custom Cycles. Tim, "Sippy T", enjoyed golfing, fishing and most of all riding his Harley with his Green Bay biking family of friends.
He is survived by his brother Brad Morris of Urbana, IL; sister Penny (Lorenzo) Gutierrez of Grand Rapids, MI; brother Stephen (Jaime) Morris of St. Joseph, IL; previous spouses: Beverly and Peggy. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial is planned for Tuesday, December 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, IL (802 East Douglas St., Joseph, IL 61873). Visitation will be 9-11 AM followed by a service at 11. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sydney, IL.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019