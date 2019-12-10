Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
802 East Douglas St.
St. Joseph, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
802 East Douglas St.
St. Joseph, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Allan Morris


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Timothy Allan Morris Obituary
Timothy Allan Morris

Green Bay - Timothy Allan Morris, 55, of Green Bay, WI and formerly of St. Joseph, IL, died Saturday December 7, 2019. He was born June 23, 1964 to the late George W. "Bill" Morris and the late Glenda M. Morris in Champaign, IL. Tim was a graduate of St. Joseph-Ogden High and served in the US Army based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a Chinook helicopter mechanic; receiving the Army Commendation Medal for "Meritorious Service."

Most recently, Tim was working and living in Green Bay for ToolPro and Simon's Custom Cycles. Tim, "Sippy T", enjoyed golfing, fishing and most of all riding his Harley with his Green Bay biking family of friends.

He is survived by his brother Brad Morris of Urbana, IL; sister Penny (Lorenzo) Gutierrez of Grand Rapids, MI; brother Stephen (Jaime) Morris of St. Joseph, IL; previous spouses: Beverly and Peggy. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A memorial is planned for Tuesday, December 17, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, IL (802 East Douglas St., Joseph, IL 61873). Visitation will be 9-11 AM followed by a service at 11. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sydney, IL.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now