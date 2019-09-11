|
Timothy Brian Reed
Green Bay - Tim "Digger" Reed, 52, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 8, 2019 after his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 9, 1966 to Kenneth Reed and Yvonne Burrows in Green Bay. He married Terri Miller on September 8, 2007 and together they have two beautiful daughters, Kirsten and Chloe.
Tim graduated from Seymour High School in 1984. Tim worked many years in manufacturing, but finally found his niche at Wisconsin Log Homes as a Sawyer where he was employed for 22 years. Tim loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, camping or fishing. His favorite activity was sitting around the campfire with his family. One of Tim's favorite past times was teaching his daughters how to fish and how to catch crayfish. Tim's faith was very important to him; he was a very active member of the Suamico United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was always there to help when needed. Tim had a heart of gold and was a genuine and reliable friend to all.
Tim is survived by his wife Terri, his daughters Kirsten and Chloe, his mother Yvonne, 4 siblings: Kelly (Kurt) VanderWegen, Ken Reed, Kevin (Karen) Reed and Nicci (Larry) Hall, 7 step-siblings: Daniel (Maria) Burrows, Diane (Mike) Miller, Ronald (Cathy) Burrows, Barbara (Steve) Derenne, Lawrence (Lori) Burrows, Thomas (Teresa) Burrows and Douglas (Glenda) Burrows, his parents-in-law Eugene and Beverly Miller, his sisters and brothers-in-law: Cathy (Greg) Patek, Kim (Rob) Olewinski, Randy Miller and Keith (Teresa) Miller and God Daughter Tennessee Derenne. Tim is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tim is preceded in death by his father Kenneth and step father John.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Suamico United Methodist Church (3266 Lakeview Drive Suamico, WI). A service of celebration of Tim's life will follow at 1 pm officiated by Reverend Jerry Cho. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
Tim's family would like to thank the nurses at Bellin, especially Bree, as well as Unity Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019