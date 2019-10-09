|
Timothy Charles Myers
Seymour - Timothy Charles Myers, 67, Seymour, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Tim was born July 16, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa to Hal and Donna (Dowdal) Myers. He grew up in Maquoketa, Iowa where he graduated from high school. He attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Communications. His work took him to a number of companies in different towns and states where he managed large warehouse facilities. A few years ago, Tim was diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of Parkinson's disease for which there is currently no treatment.
Tim is survived by his wife, Ava (Perera) Myers, who was his caregiver during the last few years of his life. He is survived by his children: Jade Ruhnke (Jason) of Seymour, Wisconsin, Tom Myers (Alex) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Austin Myers (Lynn Palmer) of Appleton, Wisconsin; his four sisters: Cynthia Fender, Mary Jo Langford, Terri Mackenthun, and Kelly Myers.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents; a niece Rebecca Batey; and a nephew, Kyle Mackenthun.
Along with the great love Tim had for his wife and kids, he loved life on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers where he had been an avid boater, skier, and camper. He had a knack for finding a good bar and a game of pool wherever he went, and he found a bottle of whiskey to be a dear and steady friend. He treasured his home in rural Seymour, Wisconsin where he often gathered round the outdoor firepit, swapping tales and enjoying drinks with family and friends.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 11th, at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. A service celebrating the life of Timothy Charles Myers will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Justin Panske, Life Transition Celebrant, officiating.
It's an understatement to say that Tim will be missed; he was the life of the party. Even with the challenge of his illness he maintained his Irish good-nature and sense of humor. Tim's family is incredibly grateful for the care Tim received from Heartland Hospice Care. Those wishing to do so are invited to send a memorial to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, N6650 Rolling Meadows Drive, Suite 1, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 54937, or online at heartlandhospicefund.org\donate.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019