Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Charles Myers


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Charles Myers Obituary
Timothy Charles Myers

Seymour - Timothy Charles Myers, 67, Seymour, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Tim was born July 16, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa to Hal and Donna (Dowdal) Myers. He grew up in Maquoketa, Iowa where he graduated from high school. He attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Communications. His work took him to a number of companies in different towns and states where he managed large warehouse facilities. A few years ago, Tim was diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of Parkinson's disease for which there is currently no treatment.

Tim is survived by his wife, Ava (Perera) Myers, who was his caregiver during the last few years of his life. He is survived by his children: Jade Ruhnke (Jason) of Seymour, Wisconsin, Tom Myers (Alex) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Austin Myers (Lynn Palmer) of Appleton, Wisconsin; his four sisters: Cynthia Fender, Mary Jo Langford, Terri Mackenthun, and Kelly Myers.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents; a niece Rebecca Batey; and a nephew, Kyle Mackenthun.

Along with the great love Tim had for his wife and kids, he loved life on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers where he had been an avid boater, skier, and camper. He had a knack for finding a good bar and a game of pool wherever he went, and he found a bottle of whiskey to be a dear and steady friend. He treasured his home in rural Seymour, Wisconsin where he often gathered round the outdoor firepit, swapping tales and enjoying drinks with family and friends.

Friends are invited to gather with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 11th, at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. A service celebrating the life of Timothy Charles Myers will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Justin Panske, Life Transition Celebrant, officiating.

It's an understatement to say that Tim will be missed; he was the life of the party. Even with the challenge of his illness he maintained his Irish good-nature and sense of humor. Tim's family is incredibly grateful for the care Tim received from Heartland Hospice Care. Those wishing to do so are invited to send a memorial to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, N6650 Rolling Meadows Drive, Suite 1, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 54937, or online at heartlandhospicefund.org\donate.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now