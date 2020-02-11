Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bulldogs
1234 State St.
Green Bay, WI
More Obituaries for Timothy Perz
Timothy Edward Perz


1956 - 2020
Timothy Edward Perz Obituary
Timothy Edward Perz

Green Bay - Timothy Edward Perz, 63, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1956, in Green Bay to Edward and Kathleen (Terry) Perz.

Tim loved NASCAR and football, especially the Packers. He liked to visit Bulldogs and Packers Stadium Lounge. Tim was a thoughtful, honest, generous, kind and good friend. He was the best brother you could have. He loved his trips to Florida with his buddies.

Tim is survived by his son, Kyle (and Kyle's mother, Terri Matthews); sister, Mary Lynn (Don) Dashnier; brother, Denis Perz (special friend, Peggy Van Rixel); nieces and nephews, Laura Josephs, Christine (Tony Batcher) Josephs, Kathleen (Justin) Van Lannen, Nick (Kelly) Perz and Mary (Ricky) Rein, and Bernard (Saundra) Josephs Jr.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse Swille; his parents; sister, Colleen Stoeger; brother, Terry Perz; and his best friend, Gary Stenlund.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held on his upcoming birthday, Thursday, February 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bulldogs, 1234 State St. Green Bay. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Woodside Lutheran Home for their care; and to Kevin McKenna and Tony Batcher for being great friends and helping Tim.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -