Allouez - Timothy P. Goffard, 53, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 of natural causes. The son of Robert and Patricia (Calaway/Rottier) Goffard was born on October 11, 1965, in the middle of The Goffard Gang. On April 22, 1989, he married Gwen Lidbeck at St. Boniface in De Pere. They just celebrated their 30th anniversary of marriage.
Timothy was a loving, kindhearted person who would do anything for anybody. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors. The Family Camp in Spread Eagle was his special place. Tim and family built the cabin by hand using the wood off the land. This was Tim's pride and joy. Timothy could fix anything and was always willing to help with projects.
Timothy loved his fishing trips to Lake Erie, Lake Winnie and Perch Lake. He just got a new bass fishing pole for Father's Day and he was trying to teach the technique to his children, even if he didn't have it down yet himself.
For over 31 years, Timothy worked at Paper Converting as an electrician and jack of all trades. He was well loved there and made many great friends.
Above all, he was proud to be a father and a family man. He was very open about how much he cherished being with family and friends. Although his life was cut short, Timothy made a lasting impression on every life he touched.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Gwen; children, Lina (Reid), Luke and Levi; his dog and walking buddy, Lexi; siblings, Ken (Marie), Dan (Carla), John (Trina), Ray (Sheila), Chris (Rachel), Lois (Bob) Piaskowski, Sue (John) Labs, Terry (George) VanWychen, Connie (Mike) Maass.
He is further survived by his mother in-law, Jeanette Sheldon, siblings in-law, Don Lidbeck, Jack Sheldon (Misty), lifelong friends Sherry (Dave) Eklund and Mark ("Chic") Boerschinger, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia, brother Joseph, father in-law Jack Sheldon, brother in-law Dan Van De Hey, and other members of his extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. A brief prayer service will conclude the afternoon at 4:00 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of cut flowers, the family will use memorial donations to plant trees at Camp in Timothy's honor.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019