Timothy Hert
Cecil - Timothy George Hert, age 48, of Cecil, died unexpectedly of heart failure at his home on September 2, 2019. Tim spent his 48 years living with many health problems but never used that as an excuse to not try to accomplish his goals. One of his goals being a respiratory therapist and another most recently was to become a nurse. He would have met that goal in December of 2019. He loved his two children dearly, Hannah (Hunter) Hamilton of Havelock, NC and Phillip of Cecil. They will carry his memory in their hearts, especially his wonderful sense of humor and numerous stories. Tim is further survived by his parents, Bonnie and Leroy Hert of Pulaski, brothers, Matthew (Debbie Jo) Hert of Pulaski and Jo (Jill) Hert of Wallkill, NY, as well as a niece, Madelynn. He was preceded in death by his special Pug, Ivy.
Private family services will be held.
