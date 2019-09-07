Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Hert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Hert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Hert Obituary
Timothy Hert

Cecil - Timothy George Hert, age 48, of Cecil, died unexpectedly of heart failure at his home on September 2, 2019. Tim spent his 48 years living with many health problems but never used that as an excuse to not try to accomplish his goals. One of his goals being a respiratory therapist and another most recently was to become a nurse. He would have met that goal in December of 2019. He loved his two children dearly, Hannah (Hunter) Hamilton of Havelock, NC and Phillip of Cecil. They will carry his memory in their hearts, especially his wonderful sense of humor and numerous stories. Tim is further survived by his parents, Bonnie and Leroy Hert of Pulaski, brothers, Matthew (Debbie Jo) Hert of Pulaski and Jo (Jill) Hert of Wallkill, NY, as well as a niece, Madelynn. He was preceded in death by his special Pug, Ivy.

Private family services will be held.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now