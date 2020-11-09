1/1
Timothy "Tim" Hyde
Timothy "Tim" Hyde

Green Bay - Timothy "Tim" Hyde, 57, of Green Bay, departed this life peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born on March 5, 1963 in Green Bay son of the late Rev. James Hyde and Genevieve (Leisner) Hyde.

He is survived by seven children: Grant (Kristy) Lagers, Brooke (Thomas) Wichgers, Ryker Hyde, Preston Hyde, Datonn Hyde, Brogan Hyde, and Morganna Hyde. Tim also leaves his siblings: Jamie Hyde, Matthew Hyde, Mitchell Hyde, Christopher Hyde, and Christine Hyde along with 8 grandchildren: Brandon, Katelynn, Kaylee, Isabella, Samara, Bentley, Kaiala, and Aurelia, many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and Alexi, who was like a third daughter. Tim is preceded in death by two brothers: Dale and James Hyde and a sister, Dixie Konshak.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 10 AM - 12 PM at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Tim's life will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.

Tim's family would like to thank Sgt. Nicole Schlough for the compassion shown to both Tim and his family. Jason Maddix for his love, help and support. Aurora at Home Hospice, and Aurora Palliative Care for the love and care shown to him throughout his final journey.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
