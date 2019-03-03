Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
Green Bay - Timothy "Tim" J. Matuszak, 58, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born July 28, 1960, in Green Bay, to the late Leo and Dorothy (Krumpos) Matuszak. Tim graduated from Pulaski High School and then officially joined the family business at Ace Sanitation, after already working there as a kid. Later in life, he went on to work as a mechanic on heavy equipment.

Tim will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a hard-working and loving father, Harley Davidson enthusiast, someone who was continuously learning, building and creating, and of course, his love of music, especially Blue Grass. If anything needed repair, Tim was the guy. His ingenuity was unparalleled. Tim's 1963 Harley Davidson Panhead motorcycle held a special place in his heart. He was the kind of person you could always count on; the person you called when you needed help with anything. Tim will be deeply missed by many.

Survivors include his daughter, Tami Gialdini; son, Jonathon (Jennifer) Matuszak; grandchildren, Haley Ferrington, Alex and Josh Breider; five brothers and their spouses, Kenneth and Carol, McKinney, Texas; Paul and Sheila, Green Bay; Joseph and Ruth, Green Bay; Martin and Hisako, Anna, Texas; Russell and Tanya, Myerstown, Penn.; closest friend, Randy Burke and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. Funeral service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Tom Mahoney. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
