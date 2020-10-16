Timothy J. QuintalGreen Bay - Timothy J. Quintal, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020 peacefully at home with his loved ones. He was born August 5th, 1949 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Elwyn "Beno" Jr. and Arleen Quintal (Arts).He graduated high school from Green Bay West, class of 1967. Tim was drafted by the U.S. Army and served two years during the Vietnam War. He was employed by U.S. Paper Mill in De Pere, WI for 40 years.Tim was a life-long Packer fan who loved sharing stories and historical facts with anyone who would listen. One of his favorite memories was attending the Ice Bowl in 1967, played at Lambeau Field. He was an avid motorcyclist, logging more than 500,000 miles. Many of these miles were Out West with his best friend Bob Hamilton (Barb). He would often return from those trips saying "I shoulda been a cowboy". Tim was always up for a bike ride with friends and family, especially his wife Linda.Tim is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Davidson) her sons; David Smith, (Tamara) and Joseph Palomaki (Erin); his daughters; Daisy (Jocelyn), Sunshine (Dan) and Holly (Robby), his sister; Joan Schampers (Bill), niece; Heather, nephew; Nathan and eight grandchildren.Along with his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his brother; Stephen Quintal, sister-in-law Mary (Wisneski), nephew; Matthew.A public memorial celebration for Tim will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sepia Chapel (3562 Finger Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311) from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required upon entrance and the family asks that you social distance. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit Simply Cremations & Funeral ServicesIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to, Make-A-Wish or an organization benefiting children.