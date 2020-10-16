1/1
Timothy J. Quintal
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy J. Quintal

Green Bay - Timothy J. Quintal, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020 peacefully at home with his loved ones. He was born August 5th, 1949 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Elwyn "Beno" Jr. and Arleen Quintal (Arts).

He graduated high school from Green Bay West, class of 1967. Tim was drafted by the U.S. Army and served two years during the Vietnam War. He was employed by U.S. Paper Mill in De Pere, WI for 40 years.

Tim was a life-long Packer fan who loved sharing stories and historical facts with anyone who would listen. One of his favorite memories was attending the Ice Bowl in 1967, played at Lambeau Field. He was an avid motorcyclist, logging more than 500,000 miles. Many of these miles were Out West with his best friend Bob Hamilton (Barb). He would often return from those trips saying "I shoulda been a cowboy". Tim was always up for a bike ride with friends and family, especially his wife Linda.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Davidson) her sons; David Smith, (Tamara) and Joseph Palomaki (Erin); his daughters; Daisy (Jocelyn), Sunshine (Dan) and Holly (Robby), his sister; Joan Schampers (Bill), niece; Heather, nephew; Nathan and eight grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his brother; Stephen Quintal, sister-in-law Mary (Wisneski), nephew; Matthew.

A public memorial celebration for Tim will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sepia Chapel (3562 Finger Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311) from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required upon entrance and the family asks that you social distance. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit Simply Cremations & Funeral Services

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to, Make-A-Wish or an organization benefiting children.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Sepia Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simply Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved