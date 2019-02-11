Services
DeWane-Cotter Funeral Home
711 Main Street
Wrightstown, WI 54180
(920) 532-4366
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:15 PM
St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site
Wrightstown, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site
Wrightstown, WI
Timothy (Tim) Vande Hey

Wrightstown - Timothy J. (Tim) Vande Hey, Wrightstown, Age 75, passed away Thursday February 7, 2019 with his family by his side.

Family and friends may visit St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site, Wrightstown on Tuesday, February 12, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Rev. Brian Wideman officiating. Interment in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown, Cotter Funeral Home of Wrightstown is assisting the family. Full obituary was in the Sunday edition and is also available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
