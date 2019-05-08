|
Timothy Van Lanen
Green Bay - Timothy Van Lanen, 20, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay with family by his side. He was born December 7, 1998, son of Ginger Van Lanen-Acken and the late Jeffrey Van Lanen.
Timmy has special needs with a heart and lung disease, he fought daily to live an okay life. His big brother Travis watched over and helped him. He attended schools in Seymour, Syble Hopp and in the Green Bay Schools. If you knew him, he was a gift from God. Yellow was Timmy's favorite color.
Timmy is survived by his mom, Ginger and stepdad Carl Acken; his brother, Travis; his grandparents Milton and Jean Schley, Ruth Van Lanen and Jerry Acken; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his daddy, Jeff; uncle Tom; grandparents, Alvin Van Lanen and Janice Acken; his great-grandparents: Harry and Theresa Rehbein, Milton and Dorothy Schley; Lucy and Alfred Van Lanen, and John and Gertrude Phillipsen.
Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oneida on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father John Chrysostom Katamba and Deacon Bobby Doxtator officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Timothy's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to everyone who cared for Timmy: St. Vincent's Hospital, Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, Prevea Clinic, the nurses of Interim Home Health Care and Private Duty Nurses. Also, special doctors: Dr. John Taylor, Dr. Joel Ament, Dr. Cousineau, Dr. Holzwarth, Dr. Ripp and St. Vincent Hospital intensivist.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019