Tina M. Mueller
Seymour - Tina M. Mueller, 51, of Seymour passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after suffering a severe stroke.
She was born February 2, 1969 a daughter of the late Elroy and Lucille (Van Den Langenberg) Neuman.
On September 23, 1988 she was united in marriage to David Mueller, having celebrated 31 years of marriage. Together they raised four children on their farm in Isaar. The family lost their best tractor driver because when she drove, everything came back the way it left.
She served on the town of Seymour EMR team for many years.
Tina enjoyed her coworkers and customers in the deli at Festival Foods. The most important things to Tina revolved around her family and friends. Whether it be baking cookies with her friend Sue or working around the farm with her family, Tina simply loved life.
She is survived by her husband, Dave; children: Marc, Jacob, Kyle (special friend, Sarah), and Autumn (special friend Kody) Mueller; siblings: Dennis (Christine) Neuman, Bruce (Kathy) Neuman, and Janet (Chub) Leisgang; and sister-in-law, Wendy (Don) Verhasselt. Tina is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Joseph, Mark, Robert and Michael Neuman.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Online condolences to Tina's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Special thanks to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their compassionate care for the past eight weeks, and to Unity Hospice for assisting our family in Tina's final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020