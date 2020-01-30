|
|
Tina Vedvik
Green Bay - Tina Marie Vedvik, age 53, of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born November 7, 1966 in Green Bay, daughter of James Grossman and the late Barbara Schultz.
Tina was a graduate of Green Bay West High School. She married Mark Vedvik, July 16, 1988 in Green Bay. The couple shared 31 years of marriage and were blessed with 2 daughters.
Tina is survived by her husband, Mark; her daughters, Kenda (Sully) Stroess and Kali (fiancé, Dylan Wolter) Vedvik; her father, James Grossman; sister, Judi Malinski and a brother, James Grossman Jr. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Tina's life will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1 to 4 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Tina's family would like to extend their gratitude to SouthernCare Hospice and Crossroads West for their exceptional care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020