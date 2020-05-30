Tita (Burrall) Kelly PlouffAllouez - Tita passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. She was born September 15, 1931 to Edward and Jane Burrall Hasbrook. She attended grade school and high school in Green Bay and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. She married Mickey Kelly on February 20, 1954. They were married for 33 years before Mickey died on May 29, 1987. Tita married Dr. Thomas Plouff on October 7, 1989. Tita felt blessed and was grateful to have had not just one, but two true loves in her life.Tita was active in many civic and cultural organizations as a volunteer and board member. She was involved in more organizations than we can list and, according to Tita, "no one cares". Tita had a very strong faith and belonged to a few parishes throughout her life, including St. John the Evangelist, Resurrection, and St. Matthew.Tita enjoyed sports; she particularly enjoyed playing golf at Oneida and was surprised by (and secretly proud of) her hole in one! She was a longstanding member of the club, and served for many years on the Board. She was a lifelong Packer fan and enjoyed wearing a certain outfit or jewelry to help ensure a victory!Tita was preceded in death by her first husband, Mickey Kelly; parents Edward and Jane Hasbrook; brothers Ted, Thomas, and Peter Hasbrook; brothers-in-law Paul Kelly, Thomas Kelly and John Plouff; sisters-in-law Pat Kelly and Clarice Plouff; and many cherished friends.Tita is survived by her husband, Tom; children Peter (Katie) Kelly, Krystine (Kurt) Giesa, Molly Kelly (Bruce Chapman), Jenna (Dan) De Wan, Tony (Deb) Kelly, Jane Kelly (Jon Padgham), Michael (Cibele) Plouff, Laura (Curt) Holland, Lisa (Laen) August and James Plouff; grandchildren Bridget (Mike) Beninati, Mick Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Katherine Giesa, John Giesa, Brian Chapman, David Chapman, Beatrice Padgham, Clara Padgham, Emily Holland, Jack Holland, Matthew Holland, Ryan Holland, Sarah Holland, Andrew Holland, Alex August, William August, Christian August; great grandchild Peter Beninati; sisters-in-law Jeanne Hasbrook, Barbara Hasbrook, Mary (Jim) McCarrier. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and many dear friends.We all miss Tita deeply; but are comforted knowing her kindness, grace and loving spirit will remain in our hearts forever.A private family funeral will be held in June. A celebration of Tita's life will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Paul's Pantry, Heritage Hill Foundation, or St. John's Homeless Shelter.