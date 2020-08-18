TJ (Thomas J.) Parins, Jr.
Green Bay - TJ (Thomas J.) Parins, Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1964 in Boston, Massachusetts to Sally (Stowe) Crandall and Thomas Parins, Sr.
TJ graduated from St. John the Evangelist Grade School, Washington Junior High, and Abbott Pennings High School. He continued his education at UW Madison earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from Cooley Law School and passionately practiced law throughout the Green Bay area. TJ was a shareholder and dedicated attorney with One Law Group and considered his team there his second family.
TJ's giving nature lead him to be involved in numerous organizations including, Robert J. Parins Inns of Court, BC Bar Association, Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Wisconsin State Bar, National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representative, the Brown County Heroin Treatment Court Program, and Community Benefit Tree. TJ never turned down a request for help and was always willing to provide assistance and guidance to anyone who was in need.
TJ's outgoing and fun personality was contagious. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and you would find him tailgating at every home game with friends and family. He was also an avid Wisconsin Badger fan, making sure to stay for the 5th quarter to enjoy the UW Madison Marching Band. You could also find TJ grilling out in the backyard or enjoying a ride on his Harley on a sunny day.
TJ will be sadly missed by his children, Rachel Parins and Thomas Parins III; the love of his life, Sherry Hunter and her children, Ashley (Barry), Austin; grandson, Corbin; his mother, Sally (Stowe) Crandall; his father, Thomas Parins, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Ted and Alicia Parins; sister, Jessica Seipel (Nick) and their daughter Odessa; his nieces and nephews, Adara, Kia (Kevin), Elliana, Arabella, Sawyer, Hadiya; godparents, Pam Parins-Fisher and David Stowe; aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous lifelong friends; and his faithful companion, "Pudge."
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22. A private Family Service will follow. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Thomas Parins' family and they will be forwarded on.
A memorial fund will be established in TJ's name to benefit a cause that he volunteered his time with.