Toby J. Petitjean
Green Bay - Toby J. Petitjean, 40, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Toby was born October 25, 1979 in Green Bay son of Tina (James) Willison and Patrick Petitjean. He attended Preble High School. Toby worked as a Landscaper with several local companies. He was an avid football fan, and enjoyed collecting and reading comic books.
He will be sadly missed by his mother Tina (James) Willison, and father Patrick Petitjean. He also leaves a brother, Eugene (Kari) Petitjean, and two half siblings: Jim (Denise) Petitjean, Danyelle (Bob) Nuthals, and a step-brother Thomas Willison. Toby leaves two nephews: Harley (Cassidy) Petitjean and Dylan Petitjean, and one niece, Kailyn Petitjean along with numerous extended family and friends.
Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a celebration of life for Toby will be announced at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
