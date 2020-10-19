1/1
Toby J. Petitjean
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby J. Petitjean

Green Bay - Toby J. Petitjean, 40, of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Toby was born October 25, 1979 in Green Bay son of Tina (James) Willison and Patrick Petitjean. He attended Preble High School. Toby worked as a Landscaper with several local companies. He was an avid football fan, and enjoyed collecting and reading comic books.

He will be sadly missed by his mother Tina (James) Willison, and father Patrick Petitjean. He also leaves a brother, Eugene (Kari) Petitjean, and two half siblings: Jim (Denise) Petitjean, Danyelle (Bob) Nuthals, and a step-brother Thomas Willison. Toby leaves two nephews: Harley (Cassidy) Petitjean and Dylan Petitjean, and one niece, Kailyn Petitjean along with numerous extended family and friends.

Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a celebration of life for Toby will be announced at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved