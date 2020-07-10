Todd Charles Johnson



Todd Charles Johnson, 62, went home to the lord this Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.



Todd was born February 23, 1958 in Green Bay, WI the son of Kenneth J. and Marilynn Heraly Johnson. Todd grew up as one of five children and as a part of the " Fisk Street Gang", made up of the kids from the Chevaliers, Watermolen, Rickaby, and Shaha families. Todd attended schools in Green Bay and later moved to Fond du Lac where he enjoyed working with landscaping and enjoying the outdoors. He later worked at St. Agnes Hospital and enjoyed volunteering in various capacities. He was a Patriot and a fierce supporter of the military and our veterans, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, and an unwavering Green Bay Packer Fan. Lately, Todd enjoyed calling his mother Marilynn (at least three times a day), he loved the time he spent with his father Ken as well as his friends fishing and enjoying nature on his recently purchased boat, and playing with his beloved black Shih Tzu puppy, Arff. There wasn't anything Todd wouldn't do for anyone as he had a heart of gold. Todd had a profound work ethic and a willingness to continue to move forward in a positive manner. He was a happy person and loved life to the max.



He is survived by his children Keith Johnson (married to Shana Thogersen) & Nicole Fyffe; his grandchildren Maxx, Grace, & Zoey; his parents, Kenneth Johnson & Marilynn (Heraly) Johnson; his aunts & uncles David & Jo Heraly, John Geiger & Carol (Johnson) Geiger, Kristin (Johnson) Stull, Joyce Johnson, his aunt Elaine; his siblings Tim Johnson & his wife Paula, Wendy Johnson & husband Randy Johnson, Rebecca Johnson (Delsman) and fiancé Shane Wheelock, Lori (Johnson) Long & husband Jonathan; his nieces and nephews Sarah, Jessica (Mertens) Francois, Kayla Marie Mertens, Haylii Delsman, Winter Jewel Delsman, Anastasia Lee Johnson, Tatiana Marie Johnson, Randel David Johnson, and Nicholas Jefferson Johnson; his maternal cousins Kim and Kathy; and his paternal cousins Judy, Jeanie, John, Jackie, Sue, Cathy, Kim, Sarah, Jenny, Steven, Andy, Ann, Amy, Troy, Travis, Parish, Nathan, Richard "Skeeter", Jennifer, Jason, Justin; and his dog Arff.



The Johnson family wishes to extend a special thank you to Todd's best friends who supported him in his journey in life: Jamie and Bob Mikkelsen; good neighbor Jon Zylka; along with Earl, Randy, Jenny, Mitch, and Gary.



He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother Alice "Gigi" (Orde) Peper; paternal grandparents Carl Johnson and Collette Roselia (Savoy) Johnson; his maternal grandparents Charles Heraly and Arlene (Peper) Heraly; his aunt and uncle Marvin Daanen & Nancy (Heraly) Daanen, his uncle Steven Johnson, his aunt and uncle Alden Helms & Lois (Johnson) Helms, his uncle Richard Stull; and his cousin Kurt Daanen.



We'd like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac for taking the greatest care of Todd and making his transition as comfortable as possible. Todd will be loved and missed by many and he will be remembered as a sweet brother, a softhearted son, and a caring friend.



Memorial services and burial for Todd Johnson will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.



Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Todd's Life to be held at a later date when we can once again gather together safely.









