Todd J. Chartrand
Green Bay - Todd Julian Chartrand, 58, Green Bay, was called home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after a lengthy battle with several health issues. He was born October 9, 1961, in Munising, Michigan to the late Adolph and Florence (Couture) Chartrand. On May 9, 1992, he was united in marriage to Jean Pollak, who preceded him in death.
Todd loved to spend time with his family and friends. He loved to work on vehicles, and had enjoyed working in the automotive industry for 30 plus years. His favorite cars were the muscle cars of the 60's and 70's, such as the Pontiac Firebird. He was always one to give you a hand if you were in need, especially if it involved a little work under the hood. He enjoyed going to get numbers so he could bet on his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Todd especially loved spending time with his son, Zach, and Zach's fiancée, as well as babysitting his grand dog, Marvin.
Survivors include his son, Zach Chartrand (fiancée Jayme Servia); his older brother, Tim (Diane) Chartrand Sr.; his older sister, Denise (Tim) Larsen; as well as his nieces: Julia (Cory) Lasecki, Stephanie Chartrand; nephews: Tim (Jessica) Chartrand Jr., and Tom Chartrand; his aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Chartrand; a brother, Tom Chartrand; his father, Adolph Chartrand; his mother, Florence Chartrand; and his uncle, Joe Chartrand.
A celebration of Todd's life will be held when the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
A special thank you goes out to his good friends, Mike Brott, Randy and Dawn Micolichek, and Adam Brunette, for being a consistent support system for Todd. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the nurses who cared for him during his time at St. Vincent's, and especially to palliative care nurse practitioner, Gina.
