Todd J. Cornell
Pulaski - Todd J. Cornell, 56, Pulaski, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 30, 2019, after a two year courageous fight against cancer.
He was born on February 28, 1963, to Ronald and Marianne (Benedyk) Cornell.
He graduated from Seymour High School in 1981. After graduating he found a love for truck driving and made it his career for over 30 years.
He was the loving father of two daughters and one son: Jenna (Skyler Buman) Cornell, Seymour WI, Jodine (Brad) Martin, Pulaski WI, and Garret Cornell, Pulaski WI. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Lydia, Nora, Maci, and Sawyer; his mother and father Ronald and Marianne Cornell; his brothers and sisters: Ty (Sandee) Cornell, Troy (Anne) Cornell, Tim Cornell, Thadd (Keeley) Cornell, Trica Socha, Tammy (Les) VanEperen, Kim Lamay, Kerry "Chico" Fronek; close friends Jeff Hendzel, Scott and Sarah Schaumberg, and Dave and Sandy Fischer; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Todd will be remembered for his loving heart and amazing sense of humor. You would never leave him without him making you laugh and smile. The love he showed to his kids and grand-kids is what they will remember and cherish forever.
A special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially nurses Tina and Sheri. You gave us strength, hope, and comfort, which has brought us peace and harmony as a family. Our loving thanks to each of you who cared for our dad.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 19th 2019, at the Pittsfield Town Hall, 4862 Kunesh Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313, from Noon to 4:00 p.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019