Todd Jenewein
Green Bay - Todd Jenewein, 49, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born to Garye and Wilma (Weinke) Jenewein on July 23, 1971 in Baraboo, WI.
Todd enlisted in the US Navy on July 25, 1989 and proudly served his country until July 24, 1992. During his time in the Navy he served as a radioman on the USS Peleliu during the Gulf War. He married the love of his life, Susan Clements, on June 8, 1996 at St. Mary's Church in Kenosha and in 1998 welcomed their son, Ryan. Todd was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers as well as the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and shared his love of history with his son.
Todd is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan, and son, Ryan Jenewein; his parents: Garye and Wilma Jenewein and sister, Stacey (Frank) Morissey. Todd is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents as well as many extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 2 to 4 pm. A memorial service will follow at 4 pm with full military honors. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
Todd's family would like to thank all of the RN's, CNA's and LPN's from Unity Hospice as well as the nursing staff of St. Vincent's and Green Bay Oncology for the great care they provided Todd and his family during this time.