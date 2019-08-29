Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
Maribel - Todd A. Rabenhorst, age 54, of Maribel, lost his two year battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 3, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 Maribel Rd, Maribel, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
