Todd Rabenhorst
Maribel - Todd A. Rabenhorst, age 54, of Maribel, lost his two-year battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. The son of John and Carolyn (Schley) Rabenhorst was born November 29, 1964. He attended Manitowoc Lutheran School and later graduated from Denmark High School. He formerly worked for Arbys and Gabes and was currently employed with KS Energy, and a member of the Laborer's Local 330. Todd loved spending time on his land, which he called the "woods."
Survivors include his special friend, Jessica VanRite; parents John and Carolyn; brothers: Rick (Wendy) Rabenhorst and Cory Rabenhorst (friend Corie Andres); nieces and nephews: Taylor and Erin Rabenhorst, Jayden and Colyn Rabenhorst; godfather Frederick "Fritz" Rabenhorst; godmother Sheri Beeck; his best friend and dog, Ellie Girl, as well as numerous other family and friends.
Todd was reunited in heaven with his infant daughter Alexis, brother Jay, grandparents: Wilbert and Esther Schley and Lenhard and Regina Rabenhorst.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 3, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 Maribel Rd, Maribel, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, especially Dr. Patel and Melissa Paasch.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019