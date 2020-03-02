|
|
Todd Russell LoCascio
Green Bay - Todd Russell LoCascio, 62, of Green Bay, WI passed away after a brief struggle with cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Todd was born December 18, 1957 to Salvatore and Betty (Anderson) LoCascio. Todd spent his career serving others through the Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Fire Department, and United States National Guard. He also contributed to his community through volunteer efforts such as the Green Bay Jaycees and the Special Olympics. Todd's fondest times were spent with his greatest loves, his children and grandchildren. Together they shared amazing experiences, quality time, and unforgettable memories. His dedication and love will live on forever through them. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Craig, and niece Beth. He is survived by his two children Brandon LoCascio (Ashley) and Angela Veik (Brian), grandchildren Korbin, Anna, Ella, Grayson, Mckenzie, and Maximus, brothers Guy (Bonnie), Mark, and Paul (Dawn), and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at Bellin Hospital for the care he received. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Families of Children with Cancer at: www.focwc.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020