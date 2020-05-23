Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Valitchka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Valitchka


1954 - 2020
Todd Valitchka Obituary
Todd Valitchka

Green Bay - Todd R. Valitchka, 66, Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1954, to William and Lois (Heise) Valitchka.

Todd graduated from the Delavan School for the Deaf and went on to work at Green Bay City Hall for 24 years and later the Green Bay Police Department for nine years until his retirement. He was a member of the deaf community for many years and was a member of the Deaf Club of Green Bay, even being a past president. Todd and his friend, Denny will be remembered for their humorous acts they put on during the meetings. He was also a member of the Deaf Choir. Todd loved animals especially horses and really relished his time as a farm hand. He enjoyed making people smile and was an enthusiastic jokester. Faith was an important part of Todd's life and he was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Sign of God, Hands of Christ Ministry, and Bill Knapp's Bible Study Class.

Todd enjoyed making people smile and greatly desired for those around him to be happy.

Todd is survived by his brothers, Mark (Pam) Valitchka, Alan Valitchka, and Brad (Jerri) Valitchka; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William, and Lois; twin brother, Terry; and a nephew, Joshua.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at 5:00 pm. With concerns for the Corona virus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. All visitations will be limited to 30 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2020
