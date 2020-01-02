|
Toivo "Chuck" Jalonen
Green Bay - Toivo "Chuck" Jalonen, passed away peacefully with family by his side and care by Unity Hospice on December 31, 2019.
He was born October 2, 1931 in Bessemer, MI son of the late Charles and Amelia (Rintala) Jalonen. He graduated from A.D. Johnson High School in Bessemer. He retired from Fort Howard Papermill in 1991. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. He taught Hunter's Safety in Little Suamico. Chuck especially enjoyed being a grandfather and the time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol (Schmaltz) and their children: Alvin (Carol) Jalonen and Janet (Roger) Friedman. Four grandchildren: Dean (Pam) Friedman, Dustin (Stacey) Friedman, Brent (Jennifer) Jalonen and Christy (John) Watkins, along with seven great grandchildren: Will, Anna, Sophia, Lucy Friedman, Ryker and Rayne Watkins, and Whitney Jalonen. Chuck is leaves his niece, Joyce Lammie and numerous extended family and friends. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alvin Jalonen and a sister Ruth Mattson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th from 1 PM - 3 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Chuck's life will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Due to allergies, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Hospice or to Alzhiemers Research.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020