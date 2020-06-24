Dear Bob, Ardell, John, Vicky and Lee,
I am truly sorry for your loss of Tom! Please know your family will be in my thoughts and prayers! Im sure your mom and dad were happy to see him! Hugs to you all!!
Tom A. Reider
De Pere - Tom A. Reider, 51, De Pere passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 22, 2020. A complete obituary will be announced in Sunday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
De Pere - Tom A. Reider, 51, De Pere passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 22, 2020. A complete obituary will be announced in Sunday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.