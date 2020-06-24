Tom A. Reider
Tom A. Reider

De Pere - Tom A. Reider, 51, De Pere passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 22, 2020. A complete obituary will be announced in Sunday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 24, 2020
Dear Bob, Ardell, John, Vicky and Lee,
I am truly sorry for your loss of Tom! Please know your family will be in my thoughts and prayers! Im sure your mom and dad were happy to see him! Hugs to you all!!
Tina (Frassetto) Keller
Friend
