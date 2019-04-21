|
Tom Gerhart Smith
Door County - Thomas passes away and we who knew him are lessoned. On the night of April 15 2019, Tom Gerhart Smith of Door County died.
Tom was born to, Sylvian and Lilian Smith. Tom proposed and was married to Shirley. He received his Masters degree in Education. He was a teacher for 40 years, most notably industrial design, and when the saw dust was to much for his lungs, photography and art at the Gibraltar Area School District. The world will be a quieter place without this communicator, artist, gentleman and scholar, who actively endeavored to learn throughout his life.
Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley, his son Joshua, his sister Susan and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019