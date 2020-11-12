1/1
Tom "Tj" Johnson
1950 - 2020
Tom "TJ" Johnson

Wausau - Thomas N. Johnson, 70, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, currently of Wausau, passed away November 10, 2020.

Tom worked for Portside Builders in Sturgeon Bay from 1979 until 1996. From 1996 to 2009 he was proud to have owned and operated his own construction business, Johnson Services, Inc. until his retirement. In 2010, Tom and Valerie moved to the Wausau area.

His family includes, his dear wife, Valerie; siblings, Larry (Peggy) Johnson, Ron (Michelle) Johnson, Lee (Kathy) Johnson, and sister and goddaughter, Lori Johnson; parents-in-law, William (Virginia) Hanson; siblings-in-law, Chris Peterson, Marla (Jeff) Lustila, Phil (Beth) Hanson, and Amy (Jeff) Gauger; many dear nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for limited family and close friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page.

View full obituary tribute page at www.huehns funeralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
