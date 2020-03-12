Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Rolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom "Tr" Rolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom "Tr" Rolf Obituary
Tom "TR" Rolf

Howard - Tom "TR" Rolf, 63, of Howard, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Family and friends may visit from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth St., De Pere. Prayer service will end the night at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Monday, from 9:30am to 10:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Full obituary to run in Sunday's paper. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -