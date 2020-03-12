|
|
Tom "TR" Rolf
Howard - Tom "TR" Rolf, 63, of Howard, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Family and friends may visit from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth St., De Pere. Prayer service will end the night at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Monday, from 9:30am to 10:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Full obituary to run in Sunday's paper. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020