Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tom Thyes Obituary
Tom Thyes

De Pere - Thomas G. Thyes, 79, De Pere, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will continue at 9:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Tom. To extend online condolences to the Thyes family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
