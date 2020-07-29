Tom Van Beek
Thomas I. Van Beek passed away peacefully on July 28th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on August 14, 1949, son of the late Vernon & Kathleen (Denissen) Van Beek. He graduated from Preble High School, Class of 1968. On November 27, 1971 he married Barbara (Vissers) Van Beek at Old St. Joseph Church in West De Pere. Together they enjoyed 48 years of marriage while raising their five children.
Tom was very proud of his family and loved them all dearly. He was a member of the Carpenters Local 1146 for over 50 years and worked for many different contractors throughout his lifetime on several buildings throughout the area. His talents were evident in the five houses and cottages he built for his family. In his earlier years he was a volunteer fireman. He was a former member of St. Joseph's Parish where he was the President of the Parish Council, usher and "Master" Booyah maker. Tom and Barb were able to enjoy many travels taking them to almost all 50 states including Alaska, Hawaii, tropical locations and the Holy Land.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barb, and their four surviving children and families; Daughter, Amy (Jon) Hazuka; sons David (Beth), Dennis (Jenna), and Peter (Lindsey); his grandchildren, Luke, Eli, Stevie, Ella Van Beek, Grace, Ava and Chloe Hazuka, and Ethan Christensen; brothers Vernon (Karen), Jim (Shelby); sisters, Mary Kay (Richie) Birkholz, Patti Osmond, Joanne (Chuck) Strachan, Cindy (Randy) Jakubowski, Ann (Mark) Hill, Lori (Mark) Pennings, brothers and sisters in law; Bev (Pat) Hart, Paul (Janet) Vissers, Kate Vissers, Gary (Dell) Vissers, Bonnie (Tom) Renkens, Mark (Ann) Vissers, Bernadette (Chris) Zwettler, Mary Jo (John) Krohn, Marty (Pam) Vissers, David (Jean) Bebeau; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jake and Kate Van Beek, Tom is preceded in death by his son, Joseph, his in-laws, Bob and Jeanette Vissers, sisters Kathleen (Gary) Collins, Linda Van Beek and Theresa Van Beek; his brother-in-law, Danny Osmond, nephew, Luke Pennings, Barb's brothers and in-law, Tony (Mary) Vissers, and LeRoy Vissers.
Visitation will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthews Street, Allouez from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020. A Prayer Service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at St. Matthew's from 9:00 until 10:15, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Caraton Commons and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate love and care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in honor of Tom. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Van Beek family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com
