Thomas Oudenhoven
De Pere - Thomas E. Oudenhoven, 68, of De Pere passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019, at his home. He was born July 23, 1951, son of the late Paul and Josephine (Jordan) Oudenhoven.
Tom loved hunting and was very passionate about the environment. He was a member of the Oneida Sportsman Club. Tom served on the Environmental Resources Board as a hearing officer since 1996. In his later years Tom also loved bird watching and was well studied on the many types of birds. He had a Tuesday cribbage game ritual.
Tom worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a proud member of the Local Operating Engineers Union 139. He retired having been recognized as an Operator of the Year.
His happiest moments were spending time with his grandchildren and was known for giving them candy and two-dollar bills.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Cory Vandekamp) Wallenfang and Lindsay Oudenhoven; four grandchildren: Bryce, Jake, and Lia Wallenfang, and Kai Oudenhoven; sister, Henrietta (Francis) Cornelius; brother-in-law, Larry (fiance, Barb) Leverance; nieces: Lisa (Butch) Summers, Amelia (Brandon) Cooper,
and Tiera (Aaron) Schulz; nephew, Ian (Samantha) Leverance; special relatives and friends: Shane Wallenfang, Ike (Pam) Jordan, Dick Hendricks, Tim Diedrick, Dennis Fuss, Elyza Jordan, Isaiah Ninham, and Ted Hawk. He will also be missed by his friends in the Freedom Hunting Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Priscilla Leverance; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the memorial service at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's memory to the Oneida Sportsman's Club are appreciated.
Special thanks to Dr. Flood for your compassionate care and St. Vincent Home Health for your visits to Tom's house.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019