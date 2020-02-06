|
|
Tommie Lee Batson Lindsey
Bellevue - Tommie Lee Batson Lindsey, 97, Bellevue WI, passed away on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at Woodside Nursing Home.
Tommie was born December 1, 1922 in Winchester, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Appleton B and Hettie May (Strother) Carson and grew up on a small farm in Southeast Tennessee. Being a girl, she always had to explain her name, Tommie. But she was proud to be named after a wonderful man named Thomas who had informally adopted her mother. Her mother died when she was only twelve. When she was 18, Tommie moved to the Chicago area with her big sister Anna Marie. There she met Charles A. (Chuck) Batson, a WWII veteran. They got married June 1946. Tommie and Chuck were married for 30 years until Chuck passed away in 1976. They lived in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. There they raised two sons, Richard and David. Tommie married Kenneth A. (Ken) Lindsey in 1978. Tommie and Ken were together for 30 years until Ken passed away in 2008. In 2004 they moved from Oak Lawn IL to Bellevue WI. In Bellevue, Tommie lived in the River Pines Community and then for the last 5 years, she resided at Bellevue Senior Living.
Tommie was an active and fun person. For many years she worked outside the home as a secretary for a company located near the Union Stock Yards on the South side of Chicago. She loved to read since being a little girl, when she would read hiding in the barn to avoid doing chores. Tommie became an avid golfer and played well into her 90's, with a hole in one to her credit. She enjoyed travel and wintering in Florida. Tommie was very active in the American Legion Square Post Auxiliary, including serving a term as president. Her other activities included bridge, sewing, crafts and baking. We will all miss her pies! She had a strong Christian faith and most recently worshipped at First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere
Survivors are sons: Richard (Diane) Batson and David (Joan) Batson; grandchildren: Cynthia (Sam Stordahl) Batson, Elizabeth (Lex Petras) Batson, Bryce Batson and Brianna (Matt Odette) Batson; great grandchildren: Ethan Batson and Addison Perry; niece: Delores Damen; nephew: Harold (Sandy) Jacobs; Special friends: Gloria Scheriff, Donna Mortensen and Michelle Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; B and Hettie Carson, and her husbands; Chuck Batson and Ken Lindsey.
The family would like to extend special thanks for the care provided to Mom by Bellevue Senior Living, Woodside Nursing Home, Right at Home and Heartland Hospice. Thank you to Donna, Becky, Patty, Dawn, Nicole, Mary, Hannah, Joann, and many others for your care
Gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home; 860 N. Webster Avenue; De Pere, WI 54115. Visitation starting at 1PM with Service to follow at 3PM. Rev. Dr. Luke Farwell will be officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Tommie's family at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at noon.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020