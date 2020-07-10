Tommy Wassenberg, age 67, passed away unexpectedly, on July 3, 2020. He was born on Sept 15, 1952 in Green Bay. The son of the late James and Rita (Zelton) Wassenberg. He worked at Saranac Glove Company for over 40 years. Tommy enjoyed golfing and watching the Packers. Tommy also enjoyed going out to breakfast, and taking pictures of wildlife.
Tommy is survived by his brothers and sisters: Janice (Alan) Neubauer, Debbie Hockers, Steve (Maria) Wassenberg, Barbara (Steve) Stefl, Susan Verheyen, and Robert Wassenberg; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Randy, and sister, Sharon Wassenberg.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Facemasks are recommended.