Tony P. Haen
Sturgeon Bay - Tony P. Haen, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, Town of Sevastopol, passed April 9, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Friday evening, May 3, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Masonic service will be held at 7:45 p.m., Friday evening at the church.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Tony may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2019