Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:45 PM
Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Haen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony P. Haen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tony P. Haen Obituary
Tony P. Haen

Sturgeon Bay - Tony P. Haen, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, Town of Sevastopol, passed April 9, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Friday evening, May 3, 2019, at Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Masonic service will be held at 7:45 p.m., Friday evening at the church.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Tony may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now