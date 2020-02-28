|
Tony Swiecichowski
Krakow - Tony Swiecichowski, 84, Krakow, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital. The son of the late Joseph and Martina (Szczepanski) Swiecichowski was born March 14, 1935, at home in Krakow, where he lived all of his life.
On July 13, 1955, he married the love of his life, Carol Lardinois, at St. Casimir Church in Krakow; they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary in July. The couple raised their family and farmed in Krakow. He had also been employed as an electrician at Georgia-Pacific East until his retirement. He was a faith-filled member of St. Casimir Parish in Krakow.
Tony was loyal and dedicated to his family, and loved them very much. He was a good listener and gave great advice, but always allowed you to make your own choices. He was a very generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand. Always lots of fun, Tony enjoyed camping and spending summers in Boulder Junction, fishing, and horseback riding. He was a fan of the Brewers and the Packers, and had been in the stands at the famous Ice Bowl game. He loved to watch his kids participate in school sports and all their other activities.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; seven children: Mike (Carey) Swiecichowski, Pulaski, Dan Swiecichowski (Connie Ryan), Phelps, Carrie (David) Fischer, Krakow, Tim (Karen) Swiecichowski, New Franken, Christopher (Darlene) Swiecichowski, Franksville, Cindy (Randy) Nelson, Goodman, Laurie (Dave) Vanness, Luxemburg; 23 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Courtney, Rebecca, and Benjamin, Casey, Anne, and Nicole, Jason, Tami, Matthew, and Rachel, Jennifer, Travis, Nathan, and Valerie, Quenton, Brandon, and Devia, Peter and Jacob, Joshua, Leora, and Tori; 21 greatgrandchildren and two more on the way; a sister: Theresa Surna, Seymour; a brother: Ambrose Kerr, Krakow; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and sisters, a daughter -in-law, Carol L. Swiecichowski; a brother-in-law, Stanley Surna; and a sister-in-law, June Kerr.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St., Krakow, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3rd. The Parish Wake Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The visitation continues at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. presiding and Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. concelebrating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital nursing staff and therapy unit, and all of Tony's doctors for their wonderful care and concern.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020