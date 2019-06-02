Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malcore (East) Funeral Home
701 N. Baird St.
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Malcore (East) Funeral Home
701 N. Baird St.
Green Bay, WI
Travis William DeGrave


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Travis William DeGrave Obituary
Travis William DeGrave

Green Bay - Travis William DeGrave, 24, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. Full obituary will appear in Monday's edition
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019
