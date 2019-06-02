|
Travis William DeGrave
Green Bay - Travis William DeGrave, 24, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. Full obituary will appear in Monday's edition
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019